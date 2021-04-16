.
COVID-19 infection rate approaching highest of pandemic so far: WHO chief

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Reuters)
COVID-19 infection rate approaching highest of pandemic so far: WHO chief

Reuters, Geneva

The number of new COVID-19 cases per week has nearly doubled globally over the past two months, approaching the highest rate seen so far during the pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

“Cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing focused on Papua New Guinea and the western Pacific region.

He said he was very concerned about the potential for a much larger epidemic in Papua New Guinea, and it was vital the country received more COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

