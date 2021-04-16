.
.
.
.
Language

Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules

Muslims perform Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Muslims perform Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Muslim worshippers in Saudi Arabia marked the first Ramadan Friday prayer in the holy city of Mecca as they gathered around the Kaaba while keeping a distance due to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Only those who have been fully vaccinated are eligible for permits to perform the pilgrimage and to attend prayers in the Grand Mosque during the Muslim holy month, the Hajj and Umrah Ministry announced earlier this month.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk, and traditionally gather with family and friends to break their fast in the evening.

Muslims perform Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 16, 2021. (AFP)
Muslims perform Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 16, 2021. (AFP)


According to the ministry, three categories of people are considered “immunized” – those who have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine, those administered a single dose at least 14 days prior, and people who have recovered from the infection.

The policy has effectively raised the Grand Mosque's capacity during Ramadan to accommodate 50,000 umrah pilgrims and 100,000 worshippers per day, according to state media.

Muslims perform Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Muslims perform Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 16, 2021. (Reuters)


It is unclear whether the policy, which comes amid an uptick in coronavirus infections in the Kingdom, would be extended to the annual Hajj pilgrimage later this year.

In late July last year, the Kingdom hosted a downsized hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime.


Only up to 10,000 Muslim residents of Saudi Arabia itself were allowed to take part, a far cry from the 2.5 million Muslims from around the world who participated in 2019.

Saudi Arabia has reported more than 400,000 coronavirus infections and 6,700 deaths from COVID-19.

With AFP

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 964 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

In COVID-19's shadow, migrants find solace in Ramadan prayers and online iftars

Immunized pilgrims perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca on first day of Ramadan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Malta to offer tourists up to $238 for visits after COVID restrictions lifted Malta to offer tourists up to $238 for visits after COVID restrictions lifted
Tracking down the orphaned children of an ISIS fighter killed in battle Tracking down the orphaned children of an ISIS fighter killed in battle
Top Content
Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine
UAE doctors warn of overeating at Iftar to avoid a trip to the hospital UAE doctors warn of overeating at Iftar to avoid a trip to the hospital
Car bombing kills four people, 17 wounded in eastern Baghdad: Iraq police Car bombing kills four people, 17 wounded in eastern Baghdad: Iraq police
Rocket fired from Gaza causes no injury in Israel: Israeli army Rocket fired from Gaza causes no injury in Israel: Israeli army
Japan’s Suga heads to US for talks with Biden focused on China’s growing clout Japan’s Suga heads to US for talks with Biden focused on China’s growing clout
Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases near 1,000 as infections increase Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases near 1,000 as infections increase
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More