Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules

Muslim worshippers in Saudi Arabia marked the first Ramadan Friday prayer in the holy city of Mecca as they gathered around the Kaaba while keeping a distance due to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Only those who have been fully vaccinated are eligible for permits to perform the pilgrimage and to attend prayers in the Grand Mosque during the Muslim holy month, the Hajj and Umrah Ministry announced earlier this month.



During the month of Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk, and traditionally gather with family and friends to break their fast in the evening.





According to the ministry, three categories of people are considered “immunized” – those who have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine, those administered a single dose at least 14 days prior, and people who have recovered from the infection.



The policy has effectively raised the Grand Mosque's capacity during Ramadan to accommodate 50,000 umrah pilgrims and 100,000 worshippers per day, according to state media.





It is unclear whether the policy, which comes amid an uptick in coronavirus infections in the Kingdom, would be extended to the annual Hajj pilgrimage later this year.



In late July last year, the Kingdom hosted a downsized hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime.



Only up to 10,000 Muslim residents of Saudi Arabia itself were allowed to take part, a far cry from the 2.5 million Muslims from around the world who participated in 2019.



Saudi Arabia has reported more than 400,000 coronavirus infections and 6,700 deaths from COVID-19.

