.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports 964 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Women wear face masks as they walk at the Hayat mall after restaurants and malls reopened as the government eases the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Women wear face masks as they walk at the Hayat mall after restaurants and malls reopened as the government eases the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 964 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 964 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 403,106, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The majority of new cases were detected in the city of Riyadh with a total of 402, the city of Mecca had 215 while Medina saw 39 new cases.

An additional 918 people also recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 387,020.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,801 after 10 people died due to COVID-19-related complications.

Read more:

Blocking middle seats on planes reduces COVID-19 virus risk: Study

Malta to offer tourists up to $238 for visits after COVID restrictions lifted

In COVID-19's shadow, migrants find solace in Ramadan prayers and online iftars

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules
Malta to offer tourists up to $238 for visits after COVID restrictions lifted Malta to offer tourists up to $238 for visits after COVID restrictions lifted
Top Content
Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine Watch: Danish health official faints while announcing halt of AstraZeneca vaccine
UAE doctors warn of overeating at Iftar to avoid a trip to the hospital UAE doctors warn of overeating at Iftar to avoid a trip to the hospital
Car bombing kills four people, 17 wounded in eastern Baghdad: Iraq police Car bombing kills four people, 17 wounded in eastern Baghdad: Iraq police
Rocket fired from Gaza causes no injury in Israel: Israeli army Rocket fired from Gaza causes no injury in Israel: Israeli army
Japan’s Suga heads to US for talks with Biden focused on China’s growing clout Japan’s Suga heads to US for talks with Biden focused on China’s growing clout
Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases near 1,000 as infections increase Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases near 1,000 as infections increase
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More