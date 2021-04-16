Saudi Arabia reports 964 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 964 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 403,106, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The majority of new cases were detected in the city of Riyadh with a total of 402, the city of Mecca had 215 while Medina saw 39 new cases.



An additional 918 people also recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 387,020.



Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,801 after 10 people died due to COVID-19-related complications.

Read more:

Blocking middle seats on planes reduces COVID-19 virus risk: Study

Malta to offer tourists up to $238 for visits after COVID restrictions lifted

In COVID-19's shadow, migrants find solace in Ramadan prayers and online iftars