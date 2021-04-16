.
UAE records 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,843 new coronavirus cases, 1,506 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Friday.

Friday’s numbers were calculated based on 198,135 COVID-19 tests.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases rose to 15,201 and the death toll to 1,547, according to NCEMA figures.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 493,266 coronavirus cases and a total of 476,518 recoveries have been recorded in the UAE.

The country’s vaccination campaign has been making great strides in reducing the number of daily infections, with over 9.3 million vaccine doses already administered, NCEMA reported.

