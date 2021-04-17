Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine

Dubai has expanded the eligibility criteria for the mRNA Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include women who are breastfeeding and those planning to get pregnant, the emirate’s media office announced on Saturday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



“Clinical studies show that the mRNA vaccine is safe for women who are breastfeeding or planning to conceive unless the patient has certain medical contraindications to vaccines or any vaccine component,” Dr. Muna Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, was quoted as saying.

“Mothers who are breastfeeding can now take an mRNA vaccine as per the latest DHA vaccine guidelines. There is no need to stop breastfeeding before or after vaccination,” she added.



The #Dubai Health Authority (@DHA_Dubai) announces that as part of the expansion of the eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccination, women who are breastfeeding as well as those who are planning to conceive can take the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech). https://t.co/d8e72BgKRM pic.twitter.com/UQ8XwmFfjL — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 17, 2021



Meanwhile, patients who were infected with COVID-19 no longer need to wait three months to be vaccinated if they have completed their isolation period, according to the media office. Only those who had a mild or asymptomatic infection are eligible.



Furthermore, patients who had COVID-19 no longer need to wait for three months to get the vaccine. They can take it on completion of their isolation, provided the infection was mild or non-symptomatic. #Dubai — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 17, 2021



“Any patient who had an active COVID-19 infection must wait until the completion of the isolation period to be vaccinated” Dr. Farida Al Khaja, Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee was quoted as saying.



“If the infection was moderate or severe and required hospitalization, the timeframe for vaccination after infection will depend on the decision of the medical team that treated the patient. However, all mild cases or cases without symptoms can take the vaccine after completing the isolation period,” she added.



The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) recently reduced the age requirement to 16 from 18 for those wishing to be vaccinated against the virus.

Read more:

Pregnant women in UK told to have Pfizer or Moderna vaccines

UAE expands COVID-19 vaccination drive, urges ages 16 and above to register

COVID-19 vaccines ‘safe to use while fasting’ during Ramadan: UAE doctors