.
.
.
.
Language

France reports daily decline in COVID-19 patients in intensive care

A man watches French President Emmanuel Macron on a TV screen, at his home in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire as Macron addresses the nation about the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as a fast-spreading third wave of COVID-19 infections threatens to over-run hospitals in France. (Reuters)
A man watches French President Emmanuel Macron on a TV screen, at his home in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire as Macron addresses the nation about the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as a fast-spreading third wave of COVID-19 infections threatens to over-run hospitals in France. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

France reports daily decline in COVID-19 patients in intensive care

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France has fallen, the health ministry said on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Health ministry data showed that 5,877 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Saturday, 37 fewer than on Friday.

France has imposed a nationwide lockdown this month to try to stem its third wave of infections.

Read more:

UAE reports 1,958 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 948 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths in 24 hours

Tunisia closes schools until April 30 to slow spread of COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine
Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month
Top Content
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan
Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba
Ukraine top security official believes Iran downed Ukrainian plane intentionally Ukraine top security official believes Iran downed Ukrainian plane intentionally
Australian man finds snake in lettuce bought at Sydney supermarket Australian man finds snake in lettuce bought at Sydney supermarket
Saudi Arabia launches national campaign for charitable activities on ‘Ehsan’ platform Saudi Arabia launches national campaign for charitable activities on ‘Ehsan’ platform
NASA chooses SpaceX to take humans back to moon NASA chooses SpaceX to take humans back to moon
Before you go
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Explore More