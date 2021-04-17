Saudi Arabia reports 948 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 948 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The capital Riyadh saw the majority of new cases, with 410 testing positive, while the city of Mecca was second with 210.

A total of 404,054 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia’s death toll from the virus now stands at 6,810.

Worshippers marked the first Friday Ramadan prayers in the holy city of Mecca while observing COVID-19 social distancing rules over the weekend.

Only people who had been vaccinated against the virus were granted permits to perform the pilgrimage.

Read more:

Muslims mark first Ramadan Friday prayer in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca amid COVID rules

In COVID-19's shadow, migrants find solace in Ramadan prayers and online iftars

Blocking middle seats on planes reduces COVID-19 virus risk: Study