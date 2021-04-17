.
.
.
.
Tunisia closes schools until April 30 to slow spread of COVID-19

Zitouna mosque is pictured in the Medina, in the old city of Tunis, ahead of Sunday's presidential election, Tunisia September 14, 2019. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Tunisia on Saturday announced the closure of all schools until April 30, as well as restrictions on movement, to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A government spokeswoman said the situation was very serious, and that there would be a 7 p.m. curfew for cars.

Intensive care units are near maximum capacity in most hospitals, officials said.

With a population of around 11.5 million, Tunisia has recorded 9,639 deaths from almost 282,000 confirmed coronavirus infections.

