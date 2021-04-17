.
UK delivers more than 600,000 vaccines in 24 hours

A woman receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Thamesmead, London, Britain. (Reuters)
Reuters

More than 600,000 first and second doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Britain in the space of 24 hours, according to data released on Saturday.

Official figures showed that 119,306 first doses were given on Friday, and 485,421 second doses. The data also showed a further 35 people had died from the virus within28 days of a positive test, and 2,206 people had tested positive.

In the last seven days, daily deaths were down 29 percent from the previous week, while cases were down 6.5 percent.

