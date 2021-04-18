‘Packed your bags?’: Saudia Airlines tweet sparks signs of travel return

Saudia Airlines, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia, has raised hopes for a return of international flights and travel outside of the Kingdom for Saudi citizens after tweeting its users asking if they have “prepared their bags.”

The airliner company posted a tweet on Sunday in which it asked users if they have prepared their luggage, in a sign of an imminent decision to allow Saudi citizens to travel abroad without any restrictions.

Saudi Arabia had suspended air travel for its citizens, except for some cases and exception, more than a year ago as part of a measure to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In response to those speculations raised by users on social media, Assistant General Director of Saudi Airlines for Communication Khaled bin Abdul Qadir Tash said that Saudia Airlines is ready to fully operate international flights starting May 17, 2021, according to what was earlier announced by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

GACA had earlier amended the date for allowing Saudi citizens to travel abroad, completely lifting the suspension of international flights, and opening the Kingdom's airports, to May 17.

Last week, Saudia Airlines announced a deal with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) aimed at testing an electronic IATA traveler's document to support the safe return to international travel and the aviation sector's recovery from the consequences of the COVID-19.