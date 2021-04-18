Dubai closes 53 food outlets in Quarter 1 of 2021: Municipality

Fifty-three food establishments were closed down in the first three months of 2021 by Dubai Municipality for violating COVID-19 protocols, the government said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Sultan Al Taher, Head of Food Inspection Section in the Municipality said that the Municipality officials conducted 13,775 inspection visits to food establishments during the first quarter of 2021, to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures for Covid-19 and the visits confirmed that 12,438 food establishments were complying with the food safety requirements.

“The Municipality inspectors check, during their monitoring visits, the daily follow-up records of workers’ hygiene, the sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied while receiving food items, food preparation, storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilization procedures, to prevent cross-contamination as well as pest control operations,” Al Taher said in a press statement.

Inspections will continue during Ramadan to ensure that food establishments meet the requirements for transporting, storing, preparing and displaying food products and materials.

In addition to the 53 food outlets, 1,133 other establishments were served with warnings and the most prominent violations that were detected were failure to adhere to social distancing, and failure to wear personal safety equipment such as masks and gloves during food preparation. Not using approved sterilization and disinfection materials was also an issue.

Al Taher said that the Municipality's inspection teams carry out a number of routine inspection visits, based on the reports received from consumers, and also issue fines on violators.

Read more:

Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food

More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry

Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine