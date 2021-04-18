.
.
.
.
Language

France to impose COVID-19 quarantine on arrivals from Latin America and South Africa

Red Cross (Croix Rouge) officials check whether incoming international flight passengers have paperwork certifying that they have had PCR tests for coronavirus (Covid-19) at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport, north-east of Paris on February 13, 2021. (AFP)
Red Cross (Croix Rouge) officials check whether incoming international flight passengers have paperwork certifying that they have had PCR tests for coronavirus (Covid-19) at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport, north-east of Paris on February 13, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

France to impose COVID-19 quarantine on arrivals from Latin America and South Africa

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

France will impose a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and South Africa over concerns about variants of the coronavirus, the prime minister’s office announced Saturday.

Although flights from Argentina, Chile and South Africa will not be suspended, all arrivals from those countries will have to submit to the quarantine or face fines.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Flights from Brazil were suspended until at least next Friday because of concern about the P1 variant of the coronavirus, which is more contagious than the original strain and can also re-infect those who have had the original virus.

Justifying the decision not to ban flights from the other three countries, Paris said that those variants had not reached the levels observed in Brazil.

The new quarantine measures will be gradually introduced over the coming days until they are fully enforced by next Saturday.

The new measures will also restrict arrivals from the named countries, mainly to French and their families as well as other EU nationals and others who are French residents.

Arrivals from French Guyane and the Antilles will also be subjected to tests before and after their flights, said the statement.

France has recently tightened restrictions in its fight against the third wave of the coronavirus, imposing an overnight curfew, closing non-essential shops and restricting travel inside the country.

Read more:

US parents begin to ask: Should my child get a COVID-19 vaccine shot

Qatar aims to host COVID-free World Cup: Foreign minister

India’s capital Delhi faces hospital beds shortage as COVID-19 cases surge

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Arabic speakers with Mideast resumes feature in Biden’s latest State Department picks Arabic speakers with Mideast resumes feature in Biden’s latest State Department picks
Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine
Top Content
Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close
Canada’s Ontario extends lockdown, imposes strict COVID-19 measures Canada’s Ontario extends lockdown, imposes strict COVID-19 measures
Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust
Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine Dubai allows women breastfeeding, planning to get pregnant to get mRNA vaccine
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince donate total of $7.9 mln to charity Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince donate total of $7.9 mln to charity
Saudi Arabia reports 948 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia reports 948 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths in 24 hours
Before you go
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Explore More