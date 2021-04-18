UAE administers over 9.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that 111,779 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Saturday.

The total number of doses administered in the UAE is 9,601,463, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 97.08 doses per 100 people.

“This is in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus,” according to WAM.

The UAE reported 1,958 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths on Saturday.

Dubai has expanded the eligibility criteria for the mRNA Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include women who are breastfeeding and those planning to get pregnant, the emirate’s media office announced on Saturday.

“Clinical studies show that the mRNA vaccine is safe for women who are breastfeeding or planning to conceive unless the patient has certain medical contraindications to vaccines or any vaccine component,” Dr. Muna Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, was quoted as saying.

