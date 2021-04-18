.
UAE reports 1,930 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

A security man takes temperature of a woman amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Dubai International Airport, UAE April 27, 2020. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday reported 1,930 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 497,154, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The death toll rose by four to 1,554.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

WAM reported 1,503 new recoveries Sunday, raising the total to 479,566 recoveries.

The UAE conducted 203,347 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that 111,779 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours, according to WAM.

The total number of doses administered in the UAE is 9,601,463, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 97.08 doses per 100 people.

