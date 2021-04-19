.
.
.
.
Language

France struggles to pitch AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to general public

Volunteers from French Protection Civile association hand out leaflets at a fresh producer market to try to persuade Parisians over 55 to take AstraZeneca vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, April 16, 2021. Picture taken April 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Volunteers from French Protection Civile association hand out leaflets at a fresh producer market to try to persuade Parisians over 55 to take AstraZeneca vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, April 16, 2021. Picture taken April 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

France struggles to pitch AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to general public

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris 

Published: Updated:

Tasked with persuading shoppers at an outdoor market to consider taking the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Paris city hall employee Leo Martin was finding it a tough sell.

“Which vaccine is it?” one woman, in a green scarf, asked when Martin approached her with his pitch inviting people to get inoculated at a neighborhood vaccination center.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

When Martin told her the shot being offered at the center was manufactured by AstraZeneca, the woman in the green scarf shook her head and said: “No, I don’t want that.”

Across the European Union, opinion polls and data from government vaccination programs indicate a widespread skepticism about the AstraZeneca vaccine, rooted in very rare cases of people who take the shot experiencing blood clots.

In response to the blood-clotting cases, Denmark stopped administering the shot, and several other EU states including France are limiting it to older people.

The EU’s medicines watchdog says the benefits of taking the shot far outweigh any risks, and most EU governments encourage their citizens to take it if offered.

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at the Foch hospital in Suresnes, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at the Foch hospital in Suresnes, near Paris, France, February 8, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

France is also administering vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, but the batch Martin and his colleagues were offering was from AstraZeneca.

“There is definitely a reluctance with regards to AstraZeneca,” Martin said in a break from handing out vaccination leaflets at the market, in the north-eastern corner of Paris.

He tries to reassure people that the risks are tiny, he said, “but there’s not much we can do with people’s anxiety at this point”.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nevertheless, there were takers. Among people showing up for jabs at the nearby center was Dabo Mamadou, 70.

“I try to convince those around me,” to take the vaccine, he said just after having the shot in his right shoulder.

But, he said, several people in his circle were reluctant to get the AstraZeneca shot because they had heard the news reports about the blood-clotting cases.

Read more:

France to administer J&J COVID-19 vaccine as planned, as it receives first shipment

France to impose COVID-19 quarantine on arrivals from Latin America and South Africa

COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food
Top Content
Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force Mohammad Hejazi dies Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force Mohammad Hejazi dies
At least 11 people killed, 98 injured as train derails in Egypt At least 11 people killed, 98 injured as train derails in Egypt
Bitcoin slumps 14 percent as pullback from record gathers pace Bitcoin slumps 14 percent as pullback from record gathers pace
Deadly clashes after TLP take police hostage in Pakistan’s Lahore Deadly clashes after TLP take police hostage in Pakistan’s Lahore
ISIS-linked group in Egypt claims execution of Coptic Christian, 2 others ISIS-linked group in Egypt claims execution of Coptic Christian, 2 others
Saudi interior ministry warns of reimposing quarantines on cities, neighborhoods Saudi interior ministry warns of reimposing quarantines on cities, neighborhoods
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Where is ISIS? - Episode 5
Face to face with ISIS - Where is ISIS? - Episode 5
Explore More