Greek ship quarantined after COVID-19 death, infections

A Greek cargo ship sailing from Egypt has been quarantined in Crete after a sailor was found dead and 10 others tested positive for coronavirus, the coastguard said Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Heroic arrived in southern Crete from Port Said in Egypt on Sunday.

“A sailor was found dead in his cabin by the captain... and one of the mechanics contaminated by Covid-19 has been hospitalized in Rhodes,” a coastguard official said.

Nine others tested positive for coronavirus. The crew comprises 13 Filipinos and eight Greeks.

The ship was carrying cargo to Colombia.

Greece, home to some 11 million people, has witnessed dozens of coronavirus deaths daily in recent weeks and over 1,500 infections each day.