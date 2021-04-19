.
.
.
.
Language

India to help fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run low

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (AFP)
A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

India to help fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run low

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, New Delhi 

Published: Updated:

India is set to accept the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) request for a grant of 30 billion rupees ($400 million) to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

SII, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, had sought the funds to increase its monthly capacity to more than 100 million doses by the end of May, from up to 70 million currently.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We are clear that we will give whatever support is necessary for development and boosting availability of vaccines in the country,” the source said on Sunday, declining to be identified as he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

As coronavirus infections overwhelm the country, the government is struggling to meet demand for vaccine doses. It has now fast-tracked imports and also trying to expand production of its only domestically developed shot, COVAXIN.

Another source close to the company said late last week SII was expecting the money to come through.

A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment. SII did not respond to a request for comment.

Read more:

India’s daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll passes 3 mln: John Hopkins

India’s New Delhi imposes lockdown as hospitals struggle to contain COVID-19 cases

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food
Top Content
Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force Mohammad Hejazi dies Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force Mohammad Hejazi dies
At least 11 people killed, 98 injured as train derails in Egypt At least 11 people killed, 98 injured as train derails in Egypt
Bitcoin slumps 14 percent as pullback from record gathers pace Bitcoin slumps 14 percent as pullback from record gathers pace
Deadly clashes after TLP take police hostage in Pakistan’s Lahore Deadly clashes after TLP take police hostage in Pakistan’s Lahore
ISIS-linked group in Egypt claims execution of Coptic Christian, 2 others ISIS-linked group in Egypt claims execution of Coptic Christian, 2 others
Saudi interior ministry warns of reimposing quarantines on cities, neighborhoods Saudi interior ministry warns of reimposing quarantines on cities, neighborhoods
Before you go
Face to Face Series - The Children of ISIS - Episode 9
Face to Face Series - The Children of ISIS - Episode 9
Explore More