Saudi Arabia reports 970 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Saudi Arabia has announced 970 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Monday.

The country’s health authorities determined Monday’s figures by carrying out 389,598 coronavirus tests.

The Kingdom also recorded 896 recoveries which brought the total recoveries to 389,598, total recorded cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak within the country to 405,940 and total deaths to 6,834.

There are currently 9,508 active coronavirus cases, 1,807 of which are critical.

Most of the new cases recorded on Monday were from Riyadh and Makkah, 438 and 227 respectively.

Monday’s numbers indicate a slight increase from Sunday’s 948 cases and nine deaths.

