Saudi interior ministry warns of reimposing quarantines on cities, neighborhoods

Talal al-Shalhoub, spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry. (SPA)
Coronavirus

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry has warned it would re-impose anti-coronavirus health measures like quarantining and isolating cities and neighborhoods if the negligence on the part of the public continues, according to an official.

“Despite the efforts made by our rational government, which made the public’s health a priority and the continuous warnings from the concerned authorities to adhere to the precautionary health measures that protect society from the pandemic and prevent its spread, we still see those who are lax in not adhering to them,” said Talal al-Shalhoub, a spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded 916 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 13 more coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours. Sunday’s numbers were the third consecutive day above cases reached above or near 1,000.

So far, the total number of confirmed infections in Saudi Arabia stands at 404,970 while the coronavirus-related deaths reached 6,823.

“All regular measures have been taken against violators, as punishment is imposed on those who violate the instructions of medical isolation or quarantine, with a maximum fine of SR200,000 or imprisonment of two years, or of both. In the event of repeating the violation, the penalty imposed the previous time will be doubled,” al-Shalhoub said on Sunday during a joint press conference with health officials.

