Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine proves to be over 97 pct effective on real-world study

Vials labelled Sputnik V Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed French flag, in this illustration photo taken March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Vials labelled Sputnik V Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed French flag, in this illustration photo taken March 12, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Moscow 

Russian scientist Denis Logunov, a lead developer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, said on Friday that the shot had proven itself 97.6 percent effective against COVID-19 in a real-world assessment, based on data from 3.8 million people.

The new effectiveness rate is higher than the 91.6 percent rate outlined in results from a large-scale trial of Sputnik V and published in The Lancet medical journal earlier this year.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Using a database of people who received both doses of the vaccine, scientists at Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, which developed it, calculated a real-world effectiveness rate of 97.6 percent, Logunov said during a presentation for the Russian Academy of Sciences.

