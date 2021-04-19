Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine proves to be over 97 pct effective on real-world study

Russian scientist Denis Logunov, a lead developer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, said on Friday that the shot had proven itself 97.6 percent effective against COVID-19 in a real-world assessment, based on data from 3.8 million people.



The new effectiveness rate is higher than the 91.6 percent rate outlined in results from a large-scale trial of Sputnik V and published in The Lancet medical journal earlier this year.

Using a database of people who received both doses of the vaccine, scientists at Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, which developed it, calculated a real-world effectiveness rate of 97.6 percent, Logunov said during a presentation for the Russian Academy of Sciences.



