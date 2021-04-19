.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 1,803 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 1,803 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates on Monday reported 1,803 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 498,957, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The death toll rose by two to 1,556. The number of recoveries rose by 1,760 to 481,326.

The UAE conducted 141,862 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that 111,779 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours, WAM reported Saturday.

The total number of doses administered in the UAE is 9,601,463, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 97.08 doses per 100 people.

Read more:

UAE administers over 9.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Dubai ruler’s Ramadan food drive expands operations to 10 more countries

UAE reports 1,930 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food
Top Content
Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force Mohammad Hejazi dies Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force Mohammad Hejazi dies
At least 11 people killed, 98 injured as train derails in Egypt At least 11 people killed, 98 injured as train derails in Egypt
Bitcoin slumps 14 percent as pullback from record gathers pace Bitcoin slumps 14 percent as pullback from record gathers pace
Deadly clashes after TLP take police hostage in Pakistan’s Lahore Deadly clashes after TLP take police hostage in Pakistan’s Lahore
ISIS-linked group in Egypt claims execution of Coptic Christian, 2 others ISIS-linked group in Egypt claims execution of Coptic Christian, 2 others
Saudi interior ministry warns of reimposing quarantines on cities, neighborhoods Saudi interior ministry warns of reimposing quarantines on cities, neighborhoods
Before you go
Face to Face Series - The Children of ISIS - Episode 9
Face to Face Series - The Children of ISIS - Episode 9
Explore More