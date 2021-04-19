UAE reports 1,803 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Monday reported 1,803 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 498,957, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The death toll rose by two to 1,556. The number of recoveries rose by 1,760 to 481,326.

"الصحة" تُجري 141,862 فحصاً ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات وتكشف عن 1,803 إصابات جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا، و1,760 حالة شفاء وحالتي وفاة خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضية.#وام pic.twitter.com/jgSFqPuTGT — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) April 19, 2021

The UAE conducted 141,862 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that 111,779 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours, WAM reported Saturday.

The total number of doses administered in the UAE is 9,601,463, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 97.08 doses per 100 people.

