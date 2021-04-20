.
.
.
.
Language

Britain to set up expert group to prepare for possible future pandemics

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks on further restrictions to be put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 23, 2020. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters)
Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Britain to set up expert group to prepare for possible future pandemics

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain on Tuesday said it would launch a new international expert group to help bolster the world’s preparedness for the next pandemic and expedite the development of vaccines against future diseases when they emerge.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Launched under Britain’s Presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations, the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP) will report to the G7 leaders summit in June, and will advise on how to achieve Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s target of developing vaccines against future diseases within 100 days.

“As G7 President, the UK is determined to work with our partners to build back better from coronavirus and strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics,” Health Minister Matt Hancock said ahead of a virtual two-day meeting of the group.

“This new expert group will drive our efforts in the years ahead to protect people everywhere from new diseases and to save lives.”

The PPP will be chaired by the UK government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance, and its steering group includes executives from COVID-19 vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson as well as scientists.

Britain said there would also be 16 million pounds ($22.37 million) more funding for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to support global vaccine supply and development.

Read more:

Britain has no plans to halt rapid COVID-19 testing: Health ministry

UK delivers more than 600,000 vaccines in 24 hours

PM Johnson warns of more COVID-19 deaths, as UK hits vaccine target

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food
Top Content
Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela
No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Over 150,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border, Crimea: EU’s Borrell Over 150,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border, Crimea: EU’s Borrell
Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force
Iranian intelligence minister tests positive for COVID-19 Iranian intelligence minister tests positive for COVID-19
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More