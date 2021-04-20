Saudi Arabia reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, first time since August

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,070 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Tusday, marking the highest daily toll since August.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The ministry also said 55 percent of the newly confirmed cases are female, adding that people should comply with wearing a mask, social distancing and getting vaccinated to help stop the spread.

The majority of new cases were detected in the city of Riyadh with a total of 483, the city of Mecca had 209 while the Eastern region saw 157 new cases.

An additional 940 people also recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 390,538.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,846 after 12 people died due to COVID-19-related complications. Saudi Arabia has confirmed a total of 407,010 COVID-19 cases as of April 20.

The Kingdom's interior ministry warned on Monday that it would re-impose preventative measures like lockdowns and closing off cities and neighborhoods if the public continues to ignore rules.

“Despite the efforts made by our rational government, which made the public’s health a priority and the continuous warnings from the concerned authorities to adhere to the precautionary health measures that protect society from the pandemic and prevent its spread, we still see those who are lax in not adhering to them,” said Talal al-Shalhoub, a spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry.

The Kingdom had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.

Saudi Arabia in January postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and full reopening of entry points to May 17. In February, it suspended entry for non-citizens from 20 states except for diplomats and medical practitioners.

With Reuters

