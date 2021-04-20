.
Turkey logs highest daily COVID-19 deaths since pandemic started

Turkish police officers check the passports of a group of Russian tourists at Ortakoy square during a nation-wide weekend curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul, Turkey February 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Turkey recorded 346 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, registering the highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

The data also showed the country recorded 61,028 new coronavirus cases in the same period.

The total number of cases stood at 4,384,624 while the total death toll rose to 36,613, according to the data.

Turkey currently ranks fourth globally in the number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.

