UAE considers restricting movement of unvaccinated individuals

People sit as they wait their turn for vaccine trials in Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 6, 2020. (Reuters)
People sit as they wait their turn for vaccine trials in Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

The UAE is considering implementing measures to restrict the movement of people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday.

“Strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals and to implement preventative measures such as forbidding entry to some places and having access to some services, to ensure the health and safety of everyone,” the NCEMA said in a statement.

“Your hesitation today is an obstacle to our goals, it puts your family, loved ones & community at risk. Receiving the vaccine will contribute to immunizing and protecting this community from this epidemic. The vaccine is our best means to recover & return to a normal life,” it added.

The UAE has so far administered 9,788,826 vaccination doses with a rate of vaccine distribution of 98.97 doses per 100 people, the Ministry of Health said.

It’s one of the countries with the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccination per 100 people.

The NCEMA said: “The initial results of positive cases of individuals who received the second dose was very low. The effectiveness of the vaccine ranged from very good to excellent.”

“Most symptoms experienced by vaccinated infected individuals were very mild with only small percentage admitted to the hospital and the health sector will present the results of the study once completed.”

