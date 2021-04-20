.
UAE records 1,903 COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

A view of Abu dhabi's Emirates Palace. (WAM)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,903 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

In that time, 1,854 people also recovered from the virus.

A total of 1,559 people have now died due to COVID-19 complications in the Gulf state.

The country is continuing to roll out its far-reaching vaccination program using China's Sinopharm shot throughout the UAE, while Dubai made the Pfizer vaccine also available.

According to a recent study by Abu Dhabi’s public health body, no one who has received all “required” doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine has died from COVID-19 related causes emirate.

The Sinopharm vaccine is the most widely-used in the UAE after the country hosted early trials towards the end of 2020. Production of the vaccine was due to begin in the emirates of Ras al-Khaimah and Abu Dhabi this month.

