.
.
.
.
Language

Greece to roll out J&J COVID-19 vaccine on May 5

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (AFP)
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Greece to roll out J&J COVID-19 vaccine on May 5

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Greece plans to start the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on May 5 after Europe’s drug regulator backed its use, health authorities said on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“We expect decisions by the CDC and FDA on Friday and then by our national committee on vaccinations in the following days. Vaccinations will begin on May 5,” said Marios Themistocleous, secretary general in charge of vaccinations.

Greece had been expected to start J&J vaccinations on Monday before questions emerged over reports of very rare blood clotting disorders associated with the vaccine.

Read more:

Oman suspends travel from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh due to COVID-19

More than one mln people in Iraq have tested positive for COVID-19: Health ministry

Turkey records highest daily COVID-19 deaths toll yet, total nears 37,000

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US lays out elements of sanctions relief for Iran to revive nuclear deal: WSJ US lays out elements of sanctions relief for Iran to revive nuclear deal: WSJ
Turkey under pressure: Will Biden be 1st US president to recognize Armenian genocide? Turkey under pressure: Will Biden be 1st US president to recognize Armenian genocide?
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Six AstraZeneca vaccine recipients get blood clots, three dead in Sri Lanka Six AstraZeneca vaccine recipients get blood clots, three dead in Sri Lanka
Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere
Iran opposition refugees in Turkey face execution amid Ankara-Tehran collusion Iran opposition refugees in Turkey face execution amid Ankara-Tehran collusion
London train station evacuated as police respond to report of suspicious item London train station evacuated as police respond to report of suspicious item
Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband Philip's funeral Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband Philip's funeral
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More