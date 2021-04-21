Greece to roll out J&J COVID-19 vaccine on May 5

Greece plans to start the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on May 5 after Europe’s drug regulator backed its use, health authorities said on Wednesday.

“We expect decisions by the CDC and FDA on Friday and then by our national committee on vaccinations in the following days. Vaccinations will begin on May 5,” said Marios Themistocleous, secretary general in charge of vaccinations.

Greece had been expected to start J&J vaccinations on Monday before questions emerged over reports of very rare blood clotting disorders associated with the vaccine.

