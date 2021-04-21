Oman suspends travel from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh due to COVID-19

Oman will bar entry to arrivals from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh starting April 24, as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Omani state television reported on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Gulf country's cases continue to rise and have reached 183,770 as of April 21, according to the Ministry of Health. A total of 163,750 have recovered and the death toll hit 1,926.

Authorities recently imposed restrictions for the holy month of Ramadan to try and slow the spread.

A ban on movement of vehicles and people outdoors was reinstated with the start of Ramadan.

All commercial activities, Ramadan gatherings, such as group Iftars and tents, were all prohibited as well.

With Reuters

Read more:

Saudi Arabia records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in recent spike

Over 65 pct of eligible UAE population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

UAE considers restricting movement of unvaccinated individuals