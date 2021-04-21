.
Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital

Hospital staff fix a leakage in their oxygen plant in Nashik, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, on April 21, 2021. (AP)
The Associated Press, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients on ventilators died in a hospital in western India on Wednesday when their oxygen supply was interrupted by a leak in a supply line, officials said.

Suraj Mandhar, the district collector, said the supply of oxygen has since resumed to other patients.

Fire officer Sanjay Bairagi said the leak was halted by the fire service within 15 minutes, but there was supply disruption in the Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, a city in Maharashtra state that is the worst hit by the latest surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Television images showed white fumes spreading in the hospital area, causing panic.

Surinder Sonone, a police officer, said the leak occurred in a pipe connecting the oxygen supply to the main tank in the hospital complex.

Patients use oxygen cylinders in hospital after a leakage in the oxygen plant in Nashik, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, Wednesday, on April 21, 2021 (AP)
Patients use oxygen cylinders in hospital after a leakage in the oxygen plant in Nashik, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, Wednesday, on April 21, 2021 (AP)

Five of the 140 COVID-19 patients were shifted to another hospital, he said.

The state government ordered an investigation of the leak, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

