Saudi Arabia records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in recent spike

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,028 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday, marking the second day of over 1,000 new cases since the recent spike.

The majority of new cases were detected in the city of Riyadh with a total of 431, the city of Mecca had 220 while the Eastern region saw 157 new cases.

An additional 824 people also recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 391,362.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,858 after 12 people died due to COVID-19-related complications. Saudi Arabia has confirmed a total of 408,038 COVID-19 cases as of April 21.

The Kingdom's interior ministry warned on Monday that it would re-impose preventative measures like lockdowns and closing off cities and neighborhoods if the public continues to ignore rules.

“Despite the efforts made by our rational government, which made the public’s health a priority and the continuous warnings from the concerned authorities to adhere to the precautionary health measures that protect society from the pandemic and prevent its spread, we still see those who are lax in not adhering to them,” said Talal al-Shalhoub, a spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry.

The Kingdom had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.

Saudi Arabia in January postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and full reopening of entry points to May 17. In February, it suspended entry for non-citizens from 20 states except for diplomats and medical practitioners.

