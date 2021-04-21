.
Six AstraZeneca vaccine recipients get blood clots, three dead in Sri Lanka

FILE PHOTO: Vials of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are pictured at a vaccination centre in Bierset, Belgium March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Coronavirus

Reuters

Sri Lanka has found six cases of blood clots among recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, three of whom have died, Health Minister Pavithra Waniarachchi told parliament on Wednesday.

Nearly a million people have been given the first dose of the Indian-made vaccine in the country. No announcement of any halt to the vaccination program has been made.

