Language

Turkey to resume flights from UK, Denmark amid surge in COVID-19 cases

People wearing protective masks stroll at Eminonu district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey March 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Turkey will resume flights from the United Kingdom and Denmark, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said on Wednesday.

Eksi said on Twitter passengers will need to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the flight, citing a decision by authorities.

Turkey had temporarily suspended flights from the two countries in December due to the new strains of the coronavirus.

Turkey has recorded 362 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday, bringing the total toll to 36,975.

Turkey says any US recognition of Armenian 'genocide' would further harm ties

Turkey logs highest daily COVID-19 deaths since pandemic started

