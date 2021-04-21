Turkey to resume flights from UK, Denmark amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Turkey will resume flights from the United Kingdom and Denmark, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said on Wednesday.

Eksi said on Twitter passengers will need to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the flight, citing a decision by authorities.

Turkey had temporarily suspended flights from the two countries in December due to the new strains of the coronavirus.

Turkey has recorded 362 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday, bringing the total toll to 36,975.

