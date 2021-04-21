.
UAE records 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

UAE records 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry announced on Wednesday.

The country’s health authorities determined Wednesday’s numbers by carrying out 191,886 coronavirus tests.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

According to figures from the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the country’s active cases rose to 16,152, total recoveries to 485,078 and total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak to 502,791 cases.

The UAE’s vaccination program achieved a new milestone on Wednesday with over 65 percent of its eligible population already vaccinated against the coronavirus.

To date, over 9.7 million vaccine doses have been administered and almost 75 percent of the country’s elderly population have also been inoculated, NCEMA reported on Tuesday.

