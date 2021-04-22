.
EU preparing AstraZeneca lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine deliveries: Sources

FILE PHOTO: Vials of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are pictured at a vaccination centre in Bierset, Belgium March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
EU preparing AstraZeneca lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine deliveries: Sources

Reuters, Brussels

Published: Updated:

The European Union’s executive arm is preparing a legal case against AstraZeneca to ensure it delivers the COVID-19 jabs contracted for the second quarter, two diplomats and an official told Reuters on Thursday.

“The Commission did refer to the intention to launch legal action,” an EU diplomat said in referring to a Wednesday meeting among the 27 national envoys to EU hub Brussels.

The EU official, who is involved in talks with vaccine makers, said: “EU states have to decide if they participate. It is about fulfillment of deliveries by the end of the second quarter.”

