Europe administers almost 17mln vaccine doses in latest week: ECDC

Europe took delivery of, and administered, nearly 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines last week, according to a regular monitoring report that showed that a total of 116 million shots had been given as the region’s campaign picks up.



A total of 134 million doses have been sent to countries in the European Union and European Economic Area, working out at 35.9 doses per 100 inhabitants, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The figures were contained in the ECDC’s weekly report, which was published on Thursday and covered the week ending last Sunday.



Its separate Vaccine Tracker, an online dashboard that is updated more often, showed on Thursday that 135 million doses had been sent to the EU and EEA in total, of which 117 million had been administered.



On average, 23.3 percent of adults in the EU and EEA have received a first shot by last Sunday while 8.4 percent have been fully vaccinated, typically by getting a second injection.



By contrast, 62 percent of Israelis have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 49 percent in Britain and 40 percent in the United States, according to Our World In Data.

Read more:

China administers 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses domestically

Syria gets 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under COVAX scheme: UN officials

Pfizer confirms fake COVID-19 shots on sale in Mexico, Poland: Reports