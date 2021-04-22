.
Experts from WHO, EMA to inspect Sputnik V vaccine manufacturing in May, says WHO

(FILES) This file photo taken on December 04, 2020, shows the production of Russia's Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) -- registered under trade name Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in coordination with the Russian Defence Ministry, at the facility of Russia's biotech company BIOCAD in Strelna outside Saint Petersburg. The developers of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said on March 15, 2021 they had reached production agreements in key European countries as the EU's medical agency deliberates official approval for the Russian jab.
The production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in coordination with the Russian Defense Ministry, at the facility of Russia’s biotech company BIOCAD in Strelna outside Saint Petersburg. (File photo)
Experts from WHO, EMA to inspect Sputnik V vaccine manufacturing in May, says WHO

Reuters, Geneva

Technical experts from the World Health Organization are due to start the next round of their review of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-10
jointly with the European Medicines Agency on May 10, the WHOsaid on Thursday.

“Inspections for good manufacturing practices will take place from 10 May to 1st week of June,” the WHO told Reuters in reply to a query.

A joint team from the WHO and EMA are currently carrying out inspections for good clinical practices related to the shot developed by Gamalaya Institute, it added.

