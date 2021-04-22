.
.
.
.
Language

Pfizer confirms fake COVID-19 shots on sale in Mexico, Poland: Reports

Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Pfizer confirms fake COVID-19 shots on sale in Mexico, Poland: Reports

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

US drugmaker Pfizer on Wednesday confirmed that suspect doses of its coronavirus vaccine that were seized in Mexico and Poland were indeed fake, with doses going for as much as $1,000 a shot, according to US media.

At a clinic in Mexico some 80 people received bogus doses of the drug, which appeared to have been physically harmless, though offering no protection against the potentially deadly disease ravaging the country, a report in the Wall Street Journal said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The vials were found in beer coolers and were initially identified by fabricated lot numbers and expiration dates, Mexican officials said.

The liquid in the confiscated vials in Poland was a cosmetic substance, thought to be anti-wrinkle cream, the company said.

“We are cognizant that in this type of environment -- fueled by the ease and convenience of e-commerce and anonymity afforded by the internet -- there will be an increase in the prevalence of fraud, counterfeit and other illicit activity as it relates to vaccines and treatments for Covid-19,” a Pfizer spokesperson told ABC News.

In February, health authorities in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon warned about “clandestine” sales of “alleged Covid vaccines” and urged people not to take them.

In March, the World Health Organization also warned of “falsified” Pfizer vaccines found in Mexico and warned that the shots “may still be in circulation in the region.”

Pfizer tested the bogus vials and found they did not contain the two-shot vaccine it developed with BioNTech.

Lev Kubiak, Pfizer’s head of global security, said the desperate need and the shortfall in vaccines had led to the scams.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have a very limited supply, a supply that will increase as we ramp up and other companies enter the vaccine space. In the interim, there is a perfect opportunity for criminals,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

Mexico is also examining a shipment of 6,000 doses of what is claimed to be the Russian vaccine Sputnik that were seized on a private plane headed for Honduras last month, the newspaper said.

Read more:

Fast-growing online market for fake vaccine passports sparks alarm

Mexican customs seize counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines

China cracks down on fake COVID-19 vaccines, illegal inoculations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon
US lays out elements of sanctions relief for Iran to revive nuclear deal: WSJ US lays out elements of sanctions relief for Iran to revive nuclear deal: WSJ
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’ Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’
Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere
Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital
President Erdogan wades into row over Turkish bank reserves President Erdogan wades into row over Turkish bank reserves
Putin warns Western foes of ‘quick and tough’ Russian response in annual address Putin warns Western foes of ‘quick and tough’ Russian response in annual address
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More