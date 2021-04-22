.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports 1,055 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

A Saudi woman measures her temperature as she enters the Al-Othaim market amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 22, 2021. Picture taken February 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A Saudi woman measures her temperature as she enters the Al-Othaim market amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 22, 2021. Picture taken February 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 1,055 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,055 new COVID-19 cases, 1,086 recoveries and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry announced.

Thursday’s numbers brought the Kingdom’s active cases up to 9,776 of which 1,182 were critical.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The majority of the cases were detected in Riyadh and Makkah, amount to 468 and 206 respectively.

The total coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the country mounted to 6,869, total recoveries to 392,448 and total recorded cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 409,093.

In an effort to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Saudi airline on Thursday announced that the previously imposed temporary travel ban on individuals travelling from or through 20 ‘red-list’ countries would still be in effect once international flights resumed.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in recent spike

Saudi Arabia travel ban on 20 countries to remain when flights resume in mid-May

Saudi Arabia completes mills privatization in line with Vision 2030

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’ Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’
Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere
Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital
Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts
Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More