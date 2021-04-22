Saudi Arabia reports 1,055 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,055 new COVID-19 cases, 1,086 recoveries and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry announced.

Thursday’s numbers brought the Kingdom’s active cases up to 9,776 of which 1,182 were critical.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The majority of the cases were detected in Riyadh and Makkah, amount to 468 and 206 respectively.

The total coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the country mounted to 6,869, total recoveries to 392,448 and total recorded cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 409,093.

In an effort to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Saudi airline on Thursday announced that the previously imposed temporary travel ban on individuals travelling from or through 20 ‘red-list’ countries would still be in effect once international flights resumed.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in recent spike

Saudi Arabia travel ban on 20 countries to remain when flights resume in mid-May

Saudi Arabia completes mills privatization in line with Vision 2030