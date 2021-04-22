.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia travel ban on 20 countries to remain when flights resume in mid-May

A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia travel ban on 20 countries to remain when flights resume in mid-May

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s temporary travel ban on those travelling or transiting from 20 countries will still be in effect despite the resumption of international flights on May 17, Saudi airline tweeted on Thursday.

The travel ban was placed on the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Lebanon, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Turkey, Germany, Argentina, the US, South Africa, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Brazil, Portugal, Sweden, Ireland and Italy, according to the country’s interior ministry.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The announcement was a clarification in response to an inquiry made by a citizen on Twitter who was curious about the travel suspensions situation in the country.

“The lifting of the suspension of all international flights will be effective as of one o’clock [1 a.m.] in the morning on Monday, May 17, 2021 (and it does not apply to countries where the relevant official committee decided to suspend travel to or from it due to the outbreak of the coronavirus),” the tweet read.

Saudi Arabia bans entry from 20 countries starting Feb. 3 Coronavirus Coronavirus Saudi Arabia bans entry from 20 countries starting Feb. 3

The temporary travel ban into the Kingdom also includes travelers who have passed through any of the 20 countries.

When the ban first came into effect in early February, Saudi Press Agency SPA quoted a ministerial source as saying: “… citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families coming from the aforementioned countries or those who transited any of those countries during the 14 days preceding their return to the Kingdom will enter the Kingdom in accordance with the precautionary measure imposed by the Ministry of Health.”

The Kingdom on Wednesday reported 1,028 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, bringing the total active cases to 9,818. Of those, 1,145 are critical.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia bans entry from 20 countries starting Feb. 3

Saudi Arabia’s entry ban of travelers from 20 countries officially comes into effect

Saudi Arabia records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in recent spike

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’ Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’
Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere
Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital
Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says
Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More