.
.
.
.
Language

Singapore hoping to announce Hong Kong COVID-19 travel bubble ‘very soon’: Ministry

An A350-900ULR Airbus in flight. A new Singapore Airlines route connecting the city-state to the New York area became operational on October 11, 2018 becoming the longest commercial plane ride in the world. (AFP)
A hotly-anticipated travel link between Singapore and Hong Kong is expected to start soon. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Singapore hoping to announce Hong Kong COVID-19 travel bubble ‘very soon’: Ministry

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Singapore

Published: Updated:

Singapore’s transport ministry said on Thursday it hoped a long-delayed air travel bubble with Hong Kong would start soon, but no date had been fixed yet.

A hotly-anticipated travel link between the two Asian financial hubs was delayed last year after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Bloomberg News reported, citing sources, that Singapore and Hong Kong had called off an announcement planned for Thursday on the bubble.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

New Zealand expects Australia ‘travel bubble’ to stay open despite new COVID-19 case

Diplomatic allies Taiwan and Palau begin COVID-19 travel bubble

Australia and Singapore working on travel bubble: Deputy Prime Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Inas al-Shahwan appointed as Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Sweden and Iceland Inas al-Shahwan appointed as Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Sweden and Iceland
US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’ Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’
Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere
Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital
Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says
Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More