.
.
.
.
Language

UAE suspends all flights from India due to coronavirus surge: NCEMA

Passengers leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK. (Reuters)
Passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE suspends all flights from India due to coronavirus surge: NCEMA

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all incoming flights from India of national and foreign carriers due to a surge in coronavirus infections there, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday.

Flights transiting through the UAE and bound for India will continue, NCEMA said on Twitter.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

India on Thursday recorded the world’s highest daily tally of 314,835 COVID-19 infections as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about theability of crumbling health services to cope.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Health officials across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.

Read more: India posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 cases, record death toll

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’ Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’
Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere
Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts
Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital
Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More