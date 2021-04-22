UAE suspends all flights from India due to coronavirus surge: NCEMA

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all incoming flights from India of national and foreign carriers due to a surge in coronavirus infections there, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday.



Flights transiting through the UAE and bound for India will continue, NCEMA said on Twitter.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



India on Thursday recorded the world’s highest daily tally of 314,835 COVID-19 infections as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about theability of crumbling health services to cope.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Health officials across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.

Read more: India posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 cases, record death toll