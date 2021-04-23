EU seals deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 1.8 bln doses of coronavirus vaccine
The European Union sealed a deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for the supply of up to 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, an EU official told Reuters on Friday.
This is the third contract sealed by the bloc with the two companies, which have already agreed to deliver 600 million doses under two previous contracts.
