EU seals deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 1.8 bln doses of coronavirus vaccine

Belgian King Philippe listens the explanations on LNP (Lipid Nano Particle) SKID machine during a visit to a factory producing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the town of Puurs, Belgium, on March 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Brussels

The European Union sealed a deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for the supply of up to 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, an EU official told Reuters on Friday.

This is the third contract sealed by the bloc with the two companies, which have already agreed to deliver 600 million doses under two previous contracts.

