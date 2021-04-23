.
.
.
.
Language

India's posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day

A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear collects a swab sample of a pregnant woman at a free COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre at Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on August 24, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the three million mark on August 23 with nearly 70,000 new infections, as the disease continues to surge in the world's second most-populous nation.
A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear collects a swab sample of a pregnant woman at a free COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre at Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on August 24, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the three million mark on August 23 with nearly 70,000 new infections, as the disease continues to surge in the world's second most-populous nation. (File photo)
Coronavirus

India's posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Bengaluru

Published: Updated:

India recorded the world’s highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Friday, while daily deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

With 332,730 new cases, India’s total caseload has now passed 16 million. Deaths rose by 2,263 to reach a total of 186,920, according to health ministry data.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

India hospital fire kills 13 COVID-19 patients: Official

UAE suspends all flights from India due to coronavirus surge

India posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 cases, record death toll

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
Top Content
Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’ Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’
Saudi Arabia travel ban on 20 countries to remain when flights resume in mid-May Saudi Arabia travel ban on 20 countries to remain when flights resume in mid-May
UAE suspends all flights from India due to coronavirus surge UAE suspends all flights from India due to coronavirus surge
It’s time for Abrahamic faiths to reclaim religion from fascism and unite in peace It’s time for Abrahamic faiths to reclaim religion from fascism and unite in peace
Afghanistan: Woman is flogged as US forces withdraw Afghanistan: Woman is flogged as US forces withdraw
Iran still sends weapons to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, says top US general for Middle East Iran still sends weapons to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, says top US general for Middle East
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More