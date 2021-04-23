India's posts world record daily COVID cases for second straight day

India recorded the world’s highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Friday, while daily deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

With 332,730 new cases, India’s total caseload has now passed 16 million. Deaths rose by 2,263 to reach a total of 186,920, according to health ministry data.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

India hospital fire kills 13 COVID-19 patients: Official

UAE suspends all flights from India due to coronavirus surge

India posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 cases, record death toll