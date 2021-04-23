Saudi Arabia records 1,098 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry on Friday reported 1,098 new coronavirus cases, 1,205 recoveries and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

The majority of the cases were recorded in Riyadh and Makkah, 454 and 244 respectively.

There are currently 9,660 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 1,205 of which are critical.

Friday’s numbers caused the Kingdom’s death toll to mount to 6,878 and total recoveries to 393,653.

The total number of recorded COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak now sits at 410,191.

On Thursday, Saudi airline announced on Twitter that the previously imposed travel ban on individuals travelling from or through 20 countries that the Kingdom have categorized as ‘red-list countries’, would still be in effect once international flights resumed on May 17, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

