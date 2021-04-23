UAE records 1,973 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The United Arab Emirates announced 1,973 new COVID-19 cases, 1,744 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The UAE’s health authorities carried out 202,068 coronavirus tests to determine Friday’s numbers.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

According to the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the country’s active cases have mounted to 16,614 and the death toll to 1,567.

The number of diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak increased to 506,845 and the total recoveries to 488,664, NCEMA figures showed on Friday.

The country’s vaccination campaign has made great strides in the fight against the virus, with over 10 million vaccine doses already administered. More than 65 percent of the eligible population and around 75 percent of residents from the vaccine target group have already been immunized.

