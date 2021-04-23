UK’s Boris Johnson says he is looking at COVID assistance for India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was looking at what he could do to help India, where the coronavirus pandemic is entering a deadly new phase with which its health services are struggling to cope.



“We’re looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India,” Johnson told British media on Friday, describing India as a great partner and explaining that the help could include providing ventilators or therapeutics.

With 332,730 new cases, India’s total caseload has now passed 16 million, the world’s highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Friday, while daily deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record.



Deaths rose by 2,263 to reach a total of 186,920, according to health ministry data.

