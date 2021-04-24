.
Kuwait suspends all India flights as Indian cities report record number of cases

Passengers wait at the departure gate at Kuwait international airport in Kuwait City on January 3, 2021, as the country reopens the airport after a 12-day closure to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Kuwait has suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India until further notice after Indian cities reported a record number of coronavirus infections, the Kuwaiti Cabinet announced on Saturday.

All passengers arriving from India directly or via another country will be prohibited from entering the country unless they have spent at least 14 days outside of India, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) cited the cabinet as saying.

The decision came as India reported nearly one million cases in the past three days, recording the world’s highest number of daily infections.

“The decision also comes due to challenges facing the health sector there, and due to a shortage in oxygen supplies and vaccines,” KUNA reported.

Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives, and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter the country, according to KUNA.

Neighboring United Arab Emirates also announced the suspension of all incoming flights from India of national and foreign carriers.

