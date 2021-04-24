.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia records 1,072 COVID-19 as vaccination doses surpass eight million

This Oct. 27, 2012 file aerial image taken from a helicopter shows the Abraj Al-Bait Tower, also known as Makkah Royal Clock Tower Hotel, during the annual Hajj in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
This Oct. 27, 2012 file aerial image taken from a helicopter shows the Abraj Al-Bait Tower, also known as Makkah Royal Clock Tower Hotel, during the annual Hajj in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia records 1,072 COVID-19 as vaccination doses surpass eight million

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,072 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as it ups its vaccination drive, administering more than eight million doses, according to the Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A total of nine deaths related to COVID-19 have also been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Kingdom has now seen a total of 411,263 COVID-19 cases and 6,887 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

International flights in Saudi Arabia will resume on May 17, although a ban on travel from 20 countries including the United Arab Emirates and India will remain in place.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia records 1,098 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates

Saudi Arabia travel ban on 20 countries to remain when flights resume in mid-May

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling
President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’ President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’
Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia
Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19 Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19
Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma
Three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip over southern Israel Three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip over southern Israel
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More