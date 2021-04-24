Saudi Arabia records 1,072 COVID-19 as vaccination doses surpass eight million

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,072 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as it ups its vaccination drive, administering more than eight million doses, according to the Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A total of nine deaths related to COVID-19 have also been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Kingdom has now seen a total of 411,263 COVID-19 cases and 6,887 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

International flights in Saudi Arabia will resume on May 17, although a ban on travel from 20 countries including the United Arab Emirates and India will remain in place.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia records 1,098 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates

Saudi Arabia travel ban on 20 countries to remain when flights resume in mid-May