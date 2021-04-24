.
UAE records 2,080 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

In this photo dated Thursday, July 26, 2012, people enjoy swimming at Jumeirah open beach with the city skyline in background, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 2,080 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A total of 1,569 people have now died from causes related to the virus in the UAE, and 508,925 people have been infected.

The UAE has now administered more than ten million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as part of its mass inoculation drive.

The country has so far approved the Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines.

A study conducted by Abu Dhabi’s public health body last week stated that no one who received the Sinopharm vaccine died from COVID-19 related causes in the emirate.

