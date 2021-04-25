.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia records 1,055 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

The Prophet's Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AP)
The Prophet's Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia records 1,055 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,055 new COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A total of 6,900 people have now died from causes related to the virus in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country’s tally of positive cases has reached 412,216.

In the last 24 hours, 1,028 people also recovered from the virus.

The Ministry of Health announced Saturday that more than eight million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered by more than 590 vaccination centers in the Kingdom.

Read more:

Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot

Almost 1.5 mln worshippers visit Grand Mosque in first ten days of Ramadan

UAE records 1,813 COVID-19 cases, two related deaths in 24 hours

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s private and public sectors cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination campaign Lebanon’s private and public sectors cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Top Content
Kuwait intends to halt import of Lebanese fruits, vegetables following Saudi ban Kuwait intends to halt import of Lebanese fruits, vegetables following Saudi ban
Lebanon launches first electric car amidst crisis Lebanon launches first electric car amidst crisis
Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia
US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources
Three killed in attack on Iran fuel tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack Three killed in attack on Iran fuel tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack
Hezbollah behind shipment of seized Captagon in Saudi Arabia: Independent Persian Hezbollah behind shipment of seized Captagon in Saudi Arabia: Independent Persian
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More