Saudi Arabia records 1,055 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,055 new COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 6,900 people have now died from causes related to the virus in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country’s tally of positive cases has reached 412,216.

In the last 24 hours, 1,028 people also recovered from the virus.

The Ministry of Health announced Saturday that more than eight million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered by more than 590 vaccination centers in the Kingdom.

